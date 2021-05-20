Are you Attending Today’s Net Zero Online Conference?

The race to transform Wales into a new zero carbon economy with a sustainable future is at the heart of a pioneering initiative hosted today by North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council.

The Net Zero 2021 online conference starting today at 9.30am will bring together businesses and industries from all sectors across the North Wales and Mersey Dee area – showcasing how enterprises of any size can reduce their carbon footprint and improve their performance at the same time.

Sectors featured at the conference include Buildings & Construction, Energy & Transport, Food & Retail, Manufacturing and Tourism & Hospitality. Businesses and organisations taking part include Airbus, Iceland, Liverpool John Lennon Airport, NatWest and Siemens – as well as Kier, RibRide, Harlech Foodservice, Anglesey Sea Zoo, Tata Steel, Clwyd Alyn Housing, CITB, Development Bank Wales, Innovate UK and the Carbon Trust.

“Our region is uniquely well-placed to be at the forefront of the UK’s drive to be a Net Zero nation”

Ashley Rogers, Commercial Director of the North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council, is passionate about the event being a real catalyst for action on climate change:

One of the UK’s biggest banks, NatWest, has already achieved Net Zero status and aims to be climate positive by 2025 by working with its 35,000 small and medium sized businesses in Wales to reduce their emissions.

“It’s essential that we identify the pioneers already championing the region’s transition towards a carbon zero economy”

Kevin Morgan, NatWest’s Senior Director of Wales Business Banking, is scheduled to speak at Net Zero 2021.