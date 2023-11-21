Arcadis Switches to Hodge House Office Building in Cardiff

Leading global consultancy Arcadis is the latest company to move to the refurbished Hodge House office building in central Cardiff.

Legal General Investment Management (LGIM), on behalf of its Legal & General UK Property Fund, recently invested £20 million to refurbish and transform the 110,000 sq ft eight-storey office building in St Mary Street.

Arcadis has taken a 10-year lease on the 6,631 sq ft Suite 4D on the fourth floor. Legal & General was represented in the transaction by Fletcher Morgan and Knight Frank while Cushman & Wakefield acted for Arcadis.

Arcadis specialises in delivering solutions in the built and natural environment, with 36,000 staff operating in 70 countries. It has 12 offices in the UK and its Cardiff team is moving to Hodge House from St Mellons Business Park.

Gavin Harris, Cardiff Office Director for Arcadis, said:

“I am delighted and excited that Arcadis will be moving to this city centre location in such a beautifully refurbished historic building. “This will put Arcadis in the centre of Cardiff, close to our clients. It will also enable our staff to choose public transport and sustainable travel options to come to work.”

Lettings at Hodge House are jointly managed by property consultancies Knight Frank and Fletcher Morgan, on behalf of Legal & General. John James of Fletcher Morgan said:

“The steady stream of blue-chip new arrivals to Hodge House continues and Arcadis joins tenants that include Ogi, Intelligent Ultrasound, Currencycloud, Bute Energy, Harrison Clark Rickerby and Menzies.”

Matt Phillips, head of Knight Frank in Cardiff, added:

“Hodge House has been transformed by the investment in modernisation that has delivered high quality, flexible space in a superb central location opposite the Stadium and, with all the amenities of central Cardiff at hand. It is a very attractive proposition to occupiers.”

Alfie Passingham, associate at Cushman & Wakefield, said:

“Hodge House is one of the very best refurbishments in the region and it’s clear to see why Arcadis chose this as its new base in the city centre.”

The refurbishment of Hodge House has included the reception, atrium and common areas and provides occupiers with a range of fully-fitted suites from 3,500 sq ft, in addition to large flexible floor plates in the heart of the city centre.