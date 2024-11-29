Appetite for Closed Care Home Properties Remains as Vacant Welsh Village Home to be Repurposed

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of the vacant care home, Maesteg House, in Mountain Ash.

This vacant property, formerly trading as a care business, comprises a 10-bedroom Victorian detached building located with a prominent frontage on the main road through the village of Mountain Ash in South Wales.

Following an open-marketing sales process with Oliver McCarthy at Christie & Co, which resulted in multiple offers from care operators and investors, the property has been purchased by an investor who plans to reconfigure the building for residential use.

Oliver McCarthy, Director – Care at Christie & Co, comments,

“While appetite from buyers for trading care home businesses of different sizes throughout the country remains strong, there is still a lot of interest in closed care home properties. As reported in our Care Market Review 2024, 12 per cent of our deals in the first half of this year involved closed care homes, and 27 per cent of those – most of which were no longer fit-for-purpose – were sold to residential developers.”

Maesteg House was sold for an undisclosed price.