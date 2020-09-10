Appeal to Denbighshire Farmers When Visiting Livestock Markets

Denbighshire County Council and farming unions are urging farmers to follow social distancing measures when they attend livestock markets across the region.

Reports have been received by the Council that some farmers are not adhering to social distancing measures while attending livestock markets.

Councillor Mark Young, the Council’s Cabinet Lead Member for Safer Communities, said:

“We are reminding farmers of the importance of adhering to social distancing measures while attending livestock markets and to also practice good hygiene. “In the current Covid-19 outbreak it is vital to act responsibly and to follow guidelines to help prevent local outbreaks. “The majority of farmers are following guidelines and we thank them as we all work together to reduce the risk of coronavirus from spreading and keeping our communities safe. “We have been working with livestock markets who have worked hard to ensure measures are in place to make it as easy as possible to follow regulations and keep safe. “We would also remind people to follow Welsh Government and Public Health Wales guidelines and self-isolate if they have been in contact with a case or suspected case of coronavirus. They should also get themselves tested.”

FUW President Glyn Roberts said:

“Failure to abide by the rules risks people's lives, and risks seeing the authorities closing markets down at a critical trading time for the farming industry. This cannot be allowed to happen and for the sake of our industry and the welfare of those who work in it I would urge everyone to act responsibly and abide by the rules.”

NFU Cymru County Adviser for Clwyd, Joe Mault said:

“The threat from Coronavirus in Wales has not gone away. We strongly urge all members of the farming community to continue to rigorously follow social distancing rules be it on farm, when they visit other businesses or the auctions market. “The trade in our local markets is essential to both the production and supply chains, and any further disruption to this could have a detrimental impact on the wider industry. It is important government guidelines, including social distancing measures, are adhered to in order to protect those attending and our local economy.”

Anyone in the farming community wanting more information on measures to keep safe can go to the Council’s coronavirus webpage at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/coronavirus or the Welsh Government website.