Anwyl Partnerships Secure 10-year Partnership Contract

Anwyl Partnerships, specialists in the provision of residential land and build developments, has been appointed as the sole partner for ‘Lot 1’ developments as part of Wales and West Housing’s 10-year contract.

Lot one includes Wales & West Housing’s larger schemes, with a values of £3.5m and above within North Wales.

Wales & West Housing currently own and manage some 12,500 homes and has an active development programme for new homes, with an ambition to build 2500 homes over five years going forward. Under the contract, the intention is to deliver at least one site per annum with an average value of £4.5m.

Following their appointment, Anwyl Partnerships are already progressing with the early planning of several developments under the contract, including 43 apartments in Abergele and 35 dwellings in Prestatyn.

Mike Nevitt, Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships commented:

“This is an incredibly important partnership and to achieve sole provider status for the larger projects is a fantastic achievement, guaranteeing consistent work programmes with Wales & West Housing for the next decade. “Our skills and experience within the social housing and extracare sector see us naturally partner with an increasing number of housing providers, both within North Wales and across the North West. The business continues to grow from strength to strength as we consolidate our position within our market place. “We look forward to working closely with the team at Wales & West Housing as we support them in the delivery of their ambitious build programme.”

Joanna Davoile, Director of Development at Wales & West Housing, said: