Emma Meets – Rob Alder – Head of Business Development – AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians)

Emma Peterson, Director FinTech Awards Wales & Finance Awards Wales Meets:

Rob Alder,

Head of Business Development,

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians)

Tell us about your business and what your role is within the company?

AAT is the UK’s leading qualification and professional body for technical accountants and bookkeepers, with around 130,000 members in over 100 countries. We offer a range of qualifications that are open to all regardless of previous education or age, such as the AAT Accounting Qualifications that provide a non-degree route into chartered accountancy.

Within AAT, my role is as Head of Business Development. I have worked at AAT for 16 years, moving from building up the Business Development function, to leading teams covering AAT’s UK and International markets.

Why did you choose to sponsor the Finance Awards Wales 2020?

2020 is AAT’s 40th anniversary, and over that time we have a strong track record in developing thousands of students based in Wales to gain the qualifications needed to enter the finance sector. But we are always acutely aware of our responsibility to shine a spotlight on the finance profession as an exciting and rewarding career, given that businesses of all shapes and sizes require highly-qualified finance staff. The Finance Awards Wales demonstrates the remarkable work of individuals and businesses throughout the country, and as such also encourages others to join the sector and increase its talent pool.

What impact do you feel the Awards have made in the Finance sector in Wales?

The stellar list of previous award winners and nominees, both in terms of senior finance professionals and emerging stars, has in turn help to attract an impressive cluster of sponsors, of which AAT is happy to add its name to. The Awards don’t only celebrate success but act as an example for the rest of the finance industry, which can only help to raise standards.

How do you feel the Welsh economy will fare over the next 12 months?

It’s incredibly difficult to predict right now. Brexit may finally be upon us, but the detail of how the UK will operate in practice outside of the European Union hasn’t yet fallen into place – many new trade deals are being worked on, as well as how we operate with the rest of Europe during this transition period. However, the December General Election did provide some certainty and clarity for business, and may therefore help encourage longer-term business investment.

What are your thoughts on the rise of AI and Tech within the finance sector?

We’re excited by it – it’s a huge opportunity for those working within the sector. Automation has already removed more mundane manual tasks from accountants, freeing them up to concentrate on the more interesting and added value areas such as the production of management information and trend analysis. It also means accountants are reporting on real-time data, rather than filing receipts that are up to a year old, and so they have a much clearer picture of a business’ current financial situation.

What plans do you have for your business in 2021?

There’s plenty of work already being undertaken this year as we prepare to launch our latest suite of accounting qualifications in 2021 as well as the introduction of T Levels – AAT has responsibility for the creation of the Accountancy and Finance qualifications. In addition, we’ll be watching Brexit negotiations intently, as new immigration rules may lead to changes in terms of student recruitment and funding.

In recent years we’ve sought to lead by example by ensuring we act as a responsible business on various high profile themes including gender pay and supplier prompt payment. We’re keen to focus this year on sustainability, and while we’ve already taken steps to improve our carbon footprint I know we can do more. It’s a key area which accountants should be considering too, so we’ll be communicating several messages around accounting for the world’s future as well. In addition, we have a 40th anniversary to celebrate!