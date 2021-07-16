Anwyl Partnerships Hand Over £5.1m Rhyl Housing Scheme

Anwyl Partnerships has handed over an over 55’s housing project that has transformed the site of the former Grange Hotel in Rhyl, creating 41 new homes.

Residents have already started moving into the highly anticipated scheme which was delivered for Wales & West Housing under a £5.1 million contract.

The former Grange Hotel had been destroyed by fire over a decade ago, with the site eventually cleared in 2017, having been condemned and left abandoned for a number of years since the damage occurred.

Located in a central position on Rhyl’s East Parade, the four-storey single-block scheme is made up of 41 one and two-bedroom apartments for older people, including several specially-adapted accessible apartments, providing much needed housing for this specific demographic.

Mike Nevitt, Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships commented:

“It’s great to see this important project handed over. Not only are we creating much needed, quality homes in Rhyl but we have also played an important role in the ongoing regeneration of the town. “The prominent location of the site has meant that the former Grange Hotel had become a real eyesore and was being targeted by anti-social behaviour. The development is now complete and residents are already beginning to make the apartments their homes. We anticipate that this investment will help further stimulate the transformation of Rhyl and increase the area’s desirability and attractiveness for residents and visitors alike.”

Gary Cook, Regional Development Manager in North Wales for Wales & West Housing, said: