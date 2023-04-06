Anwyl Homes Grows its Technical Team

Anwyl Homes has made a raft of appointments to strengthen its technical team.

Based at Anwyl’s Flintshire headquarters at St David’s Park, Ewloe, Gareth Haslam has been promoted to senior design manager and Luke Bush has stepped up to assistant development engineer. Anwyl has also newly appointed Renata Bochenek as pre-construction manager, Patrick Burke as adoptions manager and Gareth Rogers as utility coordinator.

Keen to promote its staff from within, Anwyl is committed to a programme of internal development as well as training new members of the team for a future in management.

Senior design manager Gareth, who lives in Chester, gained his ONC and HNC in Building Studies while working for an architectural practice in his hometown of Sheffield. He has since worked for several housebuilders as an architectural technician, development architect and latterly design manager, most recently at Miller Homes.

A trained mental health first aider, Gareth joined Anwyl in January 2020. He said:

“I’ve always had an interest in design and technical drawing, which led me to find an apprenticeship at an architectural practice. I discovered I was more interested in residential projects rather than the commercial side of the construction industry, which influenced my move into the housebuilding sector.” Gareth said he enjoys “transforming sites into communities, where our customers want to live”.

Anwyl has also promoted Luke Bush to assistant development engineer. Luke, from Liverpool, has three years’ experience as a site engineer with the company and previously worked for a number of construction contractors.

Among the three new appointments is pre-construction manager Renata Bochenek, from Lymm. After graduating with a masters in environmental and civil engineering from the University of Krakow, Poland, Renata gained 16 years’ experience working for Manchester-based civil engineering consultancies, followed by two years in the housebuilding sector. Renata has joined Anwyl’s technical team to bring a level of diligence to the pre-construction stage of new developments by thoroughly reviewing the design information and solving any issues prior to construction starting.

She said:

“My favourite part of the job is completing all pre-construction diligence and making sure all information is checked, and all boxes ticked, before it is issued to the construction team – this helps me sleep well!”

Patrick Burke has enjoyed a 27-year career in the construction industry since leaving military service. His experience in the civil engineering sector has included major road and sewer projects as well as housing developments. In 2012 he briefly left the industry to study full-time for a degree in construction management.

Patrick said:

“Since graduating from Glyndwr University I’ve worked in a range of management roles before joining Anwyl in February. I look after all the adoptable elements of our developments, including liaising with councils and other third parties and procuring road and sewer bonds.”

Anwyl’s new utilities coordinator Gareth Rogers, lives in Chester. Gareth gained a degree in building studies in construction management, from Glyndwr University, in his hometown of Wrexham, while working for a utilities consultancy. Most recently, Gareth was employed as a services manager for Keepmoat Homes.

Gareth works alongside the land and build teams in undertaking feasibility work at land acquisition stage, then assisting with the build team once sites are live and underway with construction.

He said:

“I enjoy overcoming and unlocking issues to enable successful completion of plots on programme and assisting the build team where needed.”

Chris Brady, technical director for Anwyl Homes Cheshire and North Wales, said:

“Both promotions are well-deserved. Gareth and Luke bring a solid base of experience within housebuilding and construction to their new roles. It’s also a pleasure to welcome Renata, Patrick and Gareth to the business, who also bring a wealth of knowledge and skills. We have a number of new sites in the pipeline across North Wales and the North West of England and I believe Anwyl Homes now has one of the strongest technical teams in the region, which will enable us to continue growing the business and deliver significant housing numbers across the region.”

Established more than 90 years, Anwyl Homes is a family run business with its headquarters at St David’s Park, Ewloe, Flintshire.

For more on building a career with Anwyl visit www.anwylgroup.co.uk/careers or to discover where its latest homes can be found visit www.anwylhomes.co.uk.