Anglesey Primary School to Create its Own Merchandise

Budding young entrepreneurs at an Anglesey primary school will soon be creating merchandise of their own.

Local businessman Tony Pritchard has presented Ysgol Henblas, in Llangristiolus, with a range of new professional printing and heat pressing equipment.

Purchased from Mona-based Nova Chrome – a family-run business with more than 40 years specialising in the personalised gift industry – the new equipment will allow pupils to create bespoke mugs, keyrings, fridge magnets and coasters to raise money for the school.

Ysgol Henblas headteacher, Huw Jones, said:

“As a local businessman and former school governor, Mr Pritchard, has been a friend to the school for many years. He visited us last year to talk to the children about the old Ysgol Henblas and show them photos of how the building was transformed into homes as part of their classwork. “We’re hugely grateful to Mr Pritchard and Nova Chrome for their kindness and these fantastic gifts. The pupils can’t wait to get started on their new venture. Members of our school council and its entrepreneurship group are already thinking of what we can create as special Christmas merchandise.”

Ysgol Henblas, Llangristiolus, is located in Isle of Anglesey County Council’s Cefni ward, which is represented by Cllrs Nicola Roberts and Geraint Bebb. Both recently joined Tony Pritchard at Nova Chrome as the printer, heat press and mug press were officially presented to school pupils.

Nova Chrome Technical Manager, Ian McDowall, also showed Ioan, Begw, Lili and Catrin how to use their new equipment and presented them with their very own personalised mugs, fridge magnets and key-rings.

Nova Chrome will also visit the school to provide pupils with free training sessions.

Cllr Nicola Roberts added: