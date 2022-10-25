Ambition, Communities and Networks are Transformational for Business

Walter May, Founder and Chief Executive of GlobalWelsh spoke with Business News Wales about how they are seeking out entrepreneurs that have left Wales with the aim to reconnect them into the Welsh business community.

Walter also discusses the benefits of being a member of Manufacturing Wales, and the importance of partnership working.

Heather Anstey-Myers CEO Manufacturing Wales said,

“We are really pleased to work with Global Welsh in connecting Wales Manufacturing to the world and the Welsh diaspora to Wales. It makes perfect sense for global trading.”

Manufacturing Wales is a platform for businesses to connect, share problems and create solutions: Being quality focused and technology led to ensure Wales’ brands are globally recognised.

Manufacturing Wales was established by manufacturers in 2021 to help them support each other, share insight and organise events that specifically focus on the needs of the sector. The aim is to be a strong voice demonstrating quality manufacturing in Wales; highlighting the very best, established, successful businesses, doing great things and enabling them to share all that is great about Welsh manufacturing. This in turn provides a strong supply chain, link into academia, highlighting job opportunities for all levels, investment, collaboration and more. We use the platform to share member stories across the media and with each other; as a trusted network we share ideas, problem solve issues and create new ventures together.

Benefits include:

Access to finding skills for Manufacturing employers through links to HE/FE

Access to other Manufacturing companies and support and advice on supply chains, research and development, funding, tax, legal advice and property management, overseas trading,

Participate and build relationships with other similar Manufacturers in Wales at our events, tours and webinars

If your manufacturing business would like to find out more about joining our industry lead group, contact [email protected]