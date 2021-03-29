Amber Energy Strengthens Team with the Appointment of its First CFO

The CFO will join amber energy’s board to help drive the business’ long-term strategy

amber energy, the Cardiff-headquartered energy management consultancy and utilitech pioneer, has appointed Jeremy French as chief financial officer (CFO). Jeremy becomes the company’s first CFO, and will play a pivotal role in helping amber energy to realise its ambitious long-term plans.

amber energy has achieved a period of uninterrupted growth since it launched in 2009 and is working with some of the world’s best-known and most well-regarded brands, including Aston Martin, ASOS, and the Welsh Rugby Union.

As well as being commercially successful, the company is well aware of its role as a force for good in the local, national and global community. This is demonstrated through the certified B-Corp status that amber energy earned in December 2020, becoming only the sixth Wales-headquartered business to have met the rigorous social and environmental standards required.

Jeremy joins amber energy from Equilaw, where he was group finance director. Prior to that, he worked for companies such as Airbus and Hamilton Sundstrand. He has also held finance director roles at Prezola and Ministry of Cake.

Nick Proctor, founder and CEO of amber energy, said,

“I’m pleased to welcome Jeremy to amber and am confident that his commercial and analytical skills will be a valuable addition to the leadership team and the company as a whole. “Through the hard work of our team we have managed to maintain momentum throughout the pandemic, ensuring that we are able to help more customers on their journey towards operational net zero. “With Jeremy on board, our leadership team is stronger than ever and we are well-positioned to be able to deliver our services in more industries and geographies, while continuing to innovate our offering so that we keep ahead of the environmental, regulatory and commercial needs of our clients.”

On his appointment Jeremy French, CFO of amber energy, said,