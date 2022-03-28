Ambassadors Promoting Bilingual Apprenticeships Across Wales

Eleven Apprenticeship Ambassadors from a diverse range of occupations are spreading the word about the Welsh medium and bilingual apprenticeship opportunities available across Wales.

It’s the third year running, Apprenticeship Ambassadors have been appointed jointly by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol (CCC) and the National Training Federation of Wales (NTfW) who support the development of bilingual apprenticeship programmes.

CCC leads the development of Welsh medium and bilingual education and training in the post-compulsory sector in Wales whilst the NTfW represents work-based learning providers across Wales who deliver apprenticeships for the Welsh Government.

A series of Instagram takeovers has been organised by CCC and the NTfW which allow the ambassadors to speak about their jobs and the benefits of doing their apprenticeships bilingually or completely through the medium of Welsh.

The ambassadors include award-winning electrician Ifan Wyn Phillips, 21, from Crymych, plumber Gethin Evans, 33, from Aberystwyth, carpenters Sion Jones, 37 from Penparcau, Aberystwyth and Ben Pittaway, 22, from Port Talbot, childcare assistant Catrin Morgan, 18, from Pontarddulais, translator Cedron Sion, 26, from Porthmadog, care worker Elen Lewis, 19, form Narberth, sports activities officer Ella Davies, 19, from Ystrad Rhondda, chef Jack Quinney, 22, from Menai Bridge, Welsh-medium curriculum development specialist Kameron Harrhy, 27, from Blackwood and Welsh medium nursery deputy manager Sioned Williams, 41, from Trawsfynydd.

The NTfW’s bilingual champion, Ryan Evans said:

Our Apprenticeship Ambassadors are excellent role models for apprenticeships, highlighting the benefits of learning and working bilingually in the workplace, Over the past three years, they have increased awareness of the bilingual apprenticeship opportunities available across Wales by giving TV and radio interviews and being featured in print, online and social media. With many workplaces becoming more bilingual, completing an apprenticeship bilingually or in Welsh can increase an individual’s confidence to work in both languages, thereby enhancing their employability.

Elin Williams, from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, said:

The ambassador scheme is an integral part of our marketing and planning for the apprenticeship sector here in Wales. Seeing real life people talk about their apprenticeship experience is a valuable marketing asset that prospective apprentices can relate to. We try to get a varied range of people to show how diverse the apprenticeship sector is here in Wales and to show that following the apprenticeship route can be a very rewarding career choice for people from all walks of life.

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.

To find out more about apprenticeship opportunities go to Careers Wales https://careerswales.gov.wales/apprenticeships or telephone 0800 028 4844.