Ambassador Poppy Making up for Lost Time with a Higher Apprenticeship

Poppy Evans is developing a promising career in local government thanks to a Higher Apprenticeship.

After two years at university studying law, Poppy, 24, from Carmarthen, decided the course was not for her and set about making up for lost time by starting an apprenticeship with Carmarthenshire County Council as a business support assistant.

Now she is progressing her career, having recently been promoted to digital family recruitment and engagement officer with responsibility for marketing and communications for the council’s children and family services. Her ambition is to progress to a senior management role.

Poppy is working towards a Higher Apprenticeship (Level 4) in Business and Administration through the medium of Welsh with LRC Training. Her school and university education were all through the medium of Welsh despite her parents not speaking the language.

Because of her passion for Welsh and apprenticeships, she has been appointed an Apprenticeship Ambassador by Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol (CCC) and the National Training Federation of Wales (NTfW).

Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol leads the development of Welsh medium and bilingual education and training in the post-compulsory sector in Wales and the NTfW represents work-based learning providers across Wales.

“I am proud to be an Apprenticeship Ambassador and look forward to demonstrating that apprenticeships are for people of all ages and from all walks of life,” said Poppy. “I certainly wasn’t made aware of the apprenticeship route when I was at school and I would like to think that my younger sister will be informed of the wide range of options available to her when she reaches that stage. Schools have a responsibility to guide and mentor their students. “Had I followed the apprenticeship route instead of going to university, I would probably be in a senior management role now.”

Turning to her passion for the Welsh language, Poppy said:

“From a national policies perspective, there is a strong and growing emphasis on bilingualism. Being bilingual can only be beneficial when you apply for a professional job here in Wales.”

Within her role, she actively promotes the use of the Welsh language in line with the council’s bilingual policy and is a Health and Wellbeing Champion, with a particular focus on nutrition.

Julie Mason-Davies, LRC Training’s senior assessor, said:

“Becoming an Apprenticeship Ambassador is credit to Poppy and something she can be proud of. “Although being a fluent Welsh speaker, she is one of the few learners who has chosen to undertake the Higher Apprenticeship in Welsh. Within her role, she actively promotes the use of the Welsh language and has organised a series of events as a Welsh language leader.”

Ryan Evans’ role as the NTfW’s bilingual champion is to support training providers across Wales to increase their ability to deliver more apprenticeships bilingually or through the medium of Welsh.

“Many workplaces are becoming more bilingual, so completing an apprenticeship bilingually or in Welsh can increase an individual’s confidence to work in both languages and their employability,” he said. “Our Apprenticeship Ambassadors are excellent role models for apprenticeships, highlighting the benefits of learning and working bilingually in the workplace.”

Elin Williams, from the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol, said:

“This is the second year running that we have appointed ambassadors for the apprenticeship sector, and we think this is a vital tool in showing people that it is possible to continue with your bilingual learning through the apprenticeship route. “With the Welsh Governments target to reach one million Welsh speakers by 2050, it has never been more important to develop your bilingual skills and increase your employability prospects.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.