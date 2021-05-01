Become a Force for Nature with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust

Become a Force for Nature with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust

A new mini-grant scheme for local projects with a positive environmental impact has been launched by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust.

Not-for-profit organisations based in and around the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, including charities, constituted voluntary groups, community councils, schools and sports clubs or associations are invited to apply for Force for Nature grants of up to £500.

Funded projects must either support biodiversity, deliver on conservation or climate change, or provide education on any of the above.

Jessica Morgan, Funding and Grants Officer at the Trust said:

“Examples of projects the fund could support include wildflower meadow creation on small areas of common or public land; the purchase of school equipment, such as magnifying glasses, or bird house kits; tree saplings for a community orchard; and litter picking or beach clean equipment – as well as actions in line with our current campaigns.”

An application form and further eligibility guidelines are available on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust website at www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales.

The deadline for completed applications is midnight on Friday 16 May 2021.