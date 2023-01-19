Almost £17 Million to Support Extension of Tywi Valley Path

Carmarthenshire County Council was allocated almost £17 million from the Levelling Up Fund. The investment will support new sections of the Tywi Valley Path for walking and cycling, adding to the existing path.

New stretches of the Tywi Valley Path

The funding will extend the Tywi Valley Path, including a new 20km off-road walking and cycling route that:

links Carmarthen to Llandeilo

runs alongside the river Tywi

The new route will run through beautiful scenery. The landscape takes in castles, country parks, historical estates and:

the National Botanic Gardens of Wales

Aberglasney Gardens

Benefits for Tywi Valley

The investment is expected to:

generate up to £4.5 million a year from tourism for the local economy

attract visitors from all over the UK and beyond to Tywi Valley

create new jobs and boost private investment in the area

Find out more about levelling up.