Almost £17 Million to Support Extension of Tywi Valley Path

Carmarthenshire County Council was allocated almost £17 million from the Levelling Up Fund. The investment will support new sections of the Tywi Valley Path for walking and cycling, adding to the existing path.
New stretches of the Tywi Valley Path
The funding will extend the Tywi Valley Path, including a new 20km off-road walking and cycling route that:
- links Carmarthen to Llandeilo
- runs alongside the river Tywi
The new route will run through beautiful scenery. The landscape takes in castles, country parks, historical estates and:
- the National Botanic Gardens of Wales
- Aberglasney Gardens
Benefits for Tywi Valley
The investment is expected to:
- generate up to £4.5 million a year from tourism for the local economy
- attract visitors from all over the UK and beyond to Tywi Valley
- create new jobs and boost private investment in the area
Find out more about levelling up.