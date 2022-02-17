All Female Start-up Accelerator Programme Launches in South Wales

All female start-up accelerator and investment movement, We Are Radikl, is launching a free, fully funded three-month accelerator programme, designed specifically for women in business.

Launching next month in South Wales, We Are Radikl is offering 80 free places to businesswomen in Bridgend and Caerphilly on their Rise programme. Successful candidates will benefit from practical learning, from inspirational teachers on all aspects of business.

Rise is designed to take a start-up business to the next level through a programme of practical learning, live online workshops and pre-recorded lessons designed to help scale and grow businesses.

The project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund. Just 28% of women run their own businesses in Wales compared with 31% for the rest of the UK and so We Are Radikl are on a mission to help level up the region.

We Are Radikl’s founder, Sarah King, said:

“If you’re a female or non-binary founder, Covid and multiple lockdowns might mean you’ve put your business growth plans on the backburner of late. This programme could have come along at just the right time for you. “We’re committed to helping female founders in South Wales turn their start-up into something strong, sustainable, profitable and purposeful. We pride ourselves as being experts in demystifying finance for female founders and sharing entrepreneurial support and networks. “We know that starting and scaling a business is a massive learning curve and it can also be isolating, which is why everyone who takes part in our accelerator, automatically qualifies for free membership to our online community whilst taking part in the programme. You’ll be in the company of other entrepreneurs who can share their knowledge, help short-cut your learning and cheer you on every step of the way.”

What you’ll learn

An online needs analysis and workshop will explore growth goals and barriers

A 12-week programme of pre-recorded lessons will focus on growing your business

Four online deep-dive workshops

Access to supporting workbooks

Access to online community

Connect and learn with other founders

To qualify for a place, women and non-binary business owners need to have been in business for nine-24 months and have their home or business based in the Bridgend and Caerphilly regions. They must also be able to commit to four hours a week to their learning for the duration of the programme and have access to a laptop.

We Are Radikl is encouraging business owners to apply for a free space on the accelerator at weareradikl.co.uk/rise

The accelerator programme begins 14 March for three months.

Entry Criteria/T&Cs

You’re a woman or non-binary founder

You’re home or business is based within Bridgend County Borough or Caerphilly County Borough

You’ve been in business nine-24 months and seeking £50k-£250k recurring revenues

You’re ready to scale up

You’re registered in the UK

You’re a sole trader or limited business

You’re able to commit four hours a week to the programme

You have access to a computer

You’re ready to start on March 14

This project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.

This Women’s focussed Incubator for Ambitious Entrepreneurs has received £185,500 from the UK Government through the UK Community Renewal Fund.