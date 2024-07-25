All-Day Brunch Venue Opens in Cardiff Suburb

A new all-day brunch venue has opened its doors at the thriving Amber Vista development in Cardiff.

Park Side was originally founded by 37-year-old Sophie Pascoe and her mother in 2021 at its original location in Heath Park.

Now, the second venue, based a short walk from Roath Park lake and wild gardens, has opened. The business has recently become part of the Fire and Wine Group of venues, which also includes Bodega restaurant and Ballers Pizza. Park Side (Coffee & Kitchen) in Lakeside will cater for up to 60 covers inside, with an additional 40 covers available on a covered, heated terrace.

Cakes and bakes for Park Side have always been supplied by local independents Carrot Top Bakery, who will be ramping up production to meet the increased capacity of the new Lakeside eatery.

With locally roasted coffee coming from Hard Lines, a longer drinks menu will offer brunch cocktails, wines by the glass, and a rotating selection of beers and lagers on draught.

The dog-friendly venue will remain open from 4pm to 10pm Wednesday to Saturday to offer a concise menu of charcuterie plates and cheese boards.

Sophie Pascoe, Park Side's co-founder and the creative force behind the new venue's design through her interior design company Studio Severn, said: