Affordable Housing Provider Welcomes Green Light for North Wales Development

Adra, one of the main providers of affordable housing in North Wales, has welcomed the planning decision for 23 affordable homes in Y Felinheli.

Planning permission has been granted to develop the site near Y Wern to include 23 modern homes, including 15 houses, four bungalows and four flats, which are a mix of social rent and intermediate rent homes.

Development work is due to start on the site in the summer.

Huw Evans, Adra's Head of Development, said:

“There is so much demand for affordable housing in Gwynedd and North Wales, which reflects the national picture. Adra has made a firm commitment in its Corporate Plan to build new homes that local people can be proud of, which are energy efficient, of high quality and affordable in terms of rent and heating costs.”

This development is part of a partnership between Cyngor Gwynedd and housing associations as part of Cyngor Gwynedd's Affordable Housing Development Programme. The plan was funded by the Welsh Government through Cyngor Gwynedd's Social Housing Grant.

Councillor Craig ab Iago, Cyngor Gwynedd's Housing and Property Cabinet Member, said:

“There is an urgent need for more affordable housing in Gwynedd, and I welcome the great news that Adra has received planning permission to move forward with this development in Y Felinheli. “Working together with Adra and other housing associations, the council is committed to increasing the housing supply in Gwynedd. The Gwynedd Affordable Housing Development Programme is a key part of the efforts to ensure that the people of Gwynedd have access to suitable and affordable homes in their own communities. This is part of a wider Housing Action Plan by the council which aims to create more than 1,000 new homes over the next few years.”

It is hoped that the homes will be completed by spring 2026.