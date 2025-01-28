AerFin Appoints Tamsin Hayward as General Counsel

AerFin, an aviation asset specialist that buys, sells, leases and repairs aircraft, engines and parts, has announced the appointment of Tamsin Hayward as General Counsel. Tamsin brings extensive legal expertise and over 20 years of experience in the aviation industry.

Tamsin has held prominent roles across the aviation and travel sectors, including positions at Priceline.com, easyJet and AJW Group. Her track record includes leading cross-functional teams, advising on regulatory compliance across global markets, and executing complex transactions in fast-paced environments.

Simon Goodson, CEO of AerFin, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Tamsin to AerFin. Her exceptional legal acumen and industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and navigate the complexities of the global aviation market. Tamsin’s leadership will reinforce AerFin’s commitment to governance, integrity and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.”

In her new role, Tamsin will oversee AerFin’s legal and compliance functions, supporting the company’s ambitious global growth strategy and ensuring its operations remain aligned with the highest regulatory standards.

Tamsin said: