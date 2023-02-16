Admiral Recognised in the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing List

Having been named a Great Place to Work® for over 20 consecutive years by the Great Place to Work® Institute, it has recognised Admiral again, specifically for its approach to wellbeing.

Admiral has been named as the 14th best workplace for wellbeing by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

To determine the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list, Great Place to Work’s culture experts analysed thousands of colleague surveys, assessing people’s holistic experiences of wellbeing at work by asking colleagues to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, and financial security.

Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels. Admiral’s survey results showed that 82% of colleagues felt the company supported workplace wellbeing.

Head of People at Admiral, Rhian Langham said,

“Wow, I’m so proud of this achievement! Colleagues’ wellbeing is always our top priority. We love seeing our colleagues thrive in the workplace and supporting their wellbeing is fundamental to the success of our people and our business. “Our network of passionate line managers is supported by our dedicated wellbeing and workplace support team and wellbeing representatives across the business, and together we continue to listen and support colleagues, equipping our people with tools to manage their health and wellbeing. “We continuously evolve our wellbeing offerings and we’ve seen a great variety of activities take place over the last year. From engaging online support and our employee assistance programme, to sharing lived colleague experiences, mindfulness sessions and physical health initiatives. I’m excited to see what we can bring next!”

Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, Benedict Gautrey explained,

“At the heart of every organisation are its people and looking after their wellbeing should be much more than a package of impressive perks on a careers website. We know when employees feel genuinely contented and at ease within their roles, they are much more engaged and productive. Now in our second year of the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list, we’re once again able to showcase the leading organisations providing cultures conducive to outstanding psychological, physical and social wellbeing. A huge congratulations to Admiral for making this prestigious list.”

Admiral was named the 4th best super large workplaces (1,000+ employees) in the UK in 2022, based on feedback from its colleagues. The 2023 list will be announced in April.