Admiral Officially Named 3rd for UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2023

Admiral has been named 3rd in the 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women list by Great Place to Work® UK.

The financial services company, which is the only FTSE 100 company headquartered in Wales, champions a number of initiatives and programmes for its female colleagues. Its Get Discovered Programme empowers women to put themselves forward for future leadership opportunities as part of a healthy leadership pipeline. There was also an opportunity for female colleagues to join the first Admiral 5-9 Club this year in collaboration with WelshICE, designed for budding female entrepreneurs to learn valuable lessons around running successful businesses.

Admiral was named the 6th best super large workplace (1,001+ employees) in the UK by the Great Place to Work ® Institute in April 2023. It was also named 14th best workplace for wellbeing by the institute in February this year specifically for its approach to wellbeing in the workplace.

Cristina Nestares, CEO of UK Insurance, said,

“I’m so proud to see Admiral recognised as the 3rd Best Workplace™ for Women by Great Place to Work® UK. We want all our colleagues to feel respected, heard, and that they’re treated fairly, and the fact that this recognition is a direct result of our colleagues’ experiences makes it even more special. Equality has been one of our four core pillars since the beginning, and it’s incredibly important to us that we continue to nurture a working environment that empowers our colleagues to come to work as their authentic selves.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, said,

“We’re delighted to announce our 2023 collection of the Best Workplaces™ for Women for the sixth consecutive year. This list celebrates the workplaces that are not just providing a great work environment for all, but are ensuring they’re creating a positive and supportive environment for women too. Each of the companies on our list have been commended by their own female employees who have anonymously told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities. Ensuring people aren’t discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work® is all about. It is fantastic to once again celebrate so many Best Workplaces™ for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes.”

Great Place to Work® is a worldwide consultancy specialising in workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued.