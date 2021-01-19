Act Now to Keep Your Business Moving in 2021

As the UK embarks on its new start as an independent trading nation, UK Government Business Minister Paul Scully has set out six key actions businesses must take to ensure they can seize all the opportunities on the horizon.

Firms urged to ensure they have ticked off checklist of six key actions, as UK begins its new start outside of the EU

“Business is changing: you must not delay any further”, Business Minister warns

Department launches series of on demand videos – on subjects ranging from trade to data – to help companies understand the new rules

The zero tariff, zero quota trade deal the UK has struck with the European Union will help unlock investment and protect jobs across Wales and the whole of the United Kingdom and will allow businesses to benefit from new trade deals with partners all around the world.

However, there are a range of actions businesses must take in order to take advantage of these opportunities outside the customs union and single market. Today, Minister Scully is urging businesses who have not yet taken steps to prepare for the UK’s new start to act now to avoid any potential disruption to their operations.

Business Minister Paul Scully said:

“The UK is finally out of the EU single market and customs union, and business is changing. “Many businesses have made great strides to get ready for the UK’s new start, but we know some are further behind. To avoid any potential disruption to your business, you must not delay – make your final preparations now. “The UK Government will be here to help businesses navigate this change. You can use this checklist, watch our on demand videos, or visit gov.uk/transition to get personalised advice.”

The six key actions many firms may need to take are:

Goods – if you import or export goods to the EU, you must get an EORI number, make customs declarations or employ an agent to do them for you, check if your goods require extra papers (like plant or animal products) and speak to the EU business you're trading with to make sure they're completing the right EU paperwork. There are also special rules that apply to Northern Ireland. Hauliers must obtain a Kent Access Permit and have a negative Covid test before they head to port in Kent Services – if you deliver services to the EU, you must check whether your professional qualification is recognised by the appropriate EU regulator People – if you need to hire skilled staff from the EU, you must apply to become a licensed sponsor Travel – if you need to travel to the EU for business, you must check whether you need a visa or work permit Data – if your goods are protected by Intellectual Property (IP), you will need to check the new rules for parallel exporting IP protected goods from the UK to the EU, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. You risk infringing on IP rights if you do not follow the new rules Accounting & Reporting – if your business has a presence in the EU you may need to change how you undertake accounting and reporting to ensure compliance with the relevant requirements

These six key actions should act as a guide for every business affected by the new rules, with more detailed, personalised advice available through the checker tool on gov.uk/transition.

To further support firms, today (Monday 18 January), the Business Department has launched a series of new, on demand videos to help businesses familiarise themselves with the new rules, which will be available via gov.uk/transition. Topics include importing and exporting, trade, data, and audit and accounting.

Businesses can select which videos to view from the list, or can choose their sector and see videos that are recommended for them.

Many actions related to EU exit needed to have been taken regardless of the outcome of negotiations, and are therefore unaffected by the trade deal the UK has negotiated with the EU. However, in some areas, such as tariffs and audit and accounting, there is new guidance that businesses will need to familiarise themselves with.

The Business Support Helpline Business Wales Helpline (0300 060 3000) is a free service operating across Wales. It can provide information on a wide range of business issues, including starting up, business continuity, growth and access to finance, including the range of business support available from UK Government. Similar services are available in Northern Ireland, Scotland and England.