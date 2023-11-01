A First-of-its-Kind Supply Chain Support Programme for Welsh Firms

In this interview with Business News Wales, Alex Gauntt, the Supply Chain Director of Floventis—an international developer specialising in the floating wind sector in the Celtic Sea—introduces a ground-breaking supply chain initiative aimed at nurturing and advancing Welsh companies keen on pursuing upcoming opportunities in the offshore floating wind industry.

Event – Monday 6 November, 11:30-12:30, Meeting room 4, ICC Wales

https://events.renewableuk.com/futureenergywales23-programme/few23-sponsoredsessions

Join Floventis at Future Energy Wales on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th November and find out about the help that is available for local companies to bid for work in the floating offshore wind industry and how you can develop the skills and expertise to deliver success in the rapidly growing floating offshore wind sector.