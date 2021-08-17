A Commitment to a Sustainable Built Environment

HLM Architects are committed to a sustainable future. But just how are they planning to achieve this?
Matthew Thomas, an associate Architect based at HLM’s Cardiff studio, chats to Business News Wales about the various projects that HLM have in the pipeline here :
As part of Matthew’s role, he also acts as Regional Design Champion and Sustainability Champion for HLM Architects. He is responsible for organising and chairing design forums and sustainability forums for all of the studio’s projects.
He says that as a company, “HLM is very committed to a more sustainable built environment for the future generations.” He states that HLM’s mission is to ensure that everything designed by 2025 will meet the RIBA Sustainable Outcomes.
The RIBA sustainable outcomes are:
- Net zero operational carbon
- Net zero embodied carbon
- Sustainable water cycle
- Sustainable connectivity and transport
- Sustainable land use and bio-diversity
- Good health and wellbeing
- Sustainable communities and social value
- Sustainable life cycle cost
Matthew goes on to say that sustainable outcomes should “holistically include more than just the ecological aspects, but also wider implications such as good health and wellbeing, social value and economic resilience.”
HLM Architects’ design approach focuses on 8 key themes covering environmental, social and economic sustainability as set out by the RIBA.
HLM describe their aim as simple – to deliver the highest performing buildings which have a positive impact on the lives of those who use them and a positive impact on the world for future generations.