Tri-Wall UK Becomes Newest Member of Manufacturing Wales

Manufacturing Wales welcomes another global brand in Tri-Wall UK to the cluster, demonstrating its traction through business collaboration and strengthening its aim to positively influence change within the Welsh manufacturing sector.

Business News Wales spoke to Gavin Peters, the UK Group CEO of Tri-Wall UK, part of a global brand with two sites in Monmouth and Swansea (as well as four other sites in England) that design and manufacture bespoke packaging for businesses and services. He talks to us about what he hopes to share with the cluster, with a particular aim to influence the education of the future engineers in manufacturing.

Gavin says:

“Talking with like-minded people is really important and being part of a community of like-minded people gives you a larger voice for Welsh manufacturing. And it will give us the power to instigate change, support for our sector and to raise awareness with government and people in the area, […] making sure that we are providing as much information for a ‘fit-for-purpose’ future, for the Welsh sector of manufacturing.” “Manufacturing is extremely important but isn’t always seen as the most vibrant sector to be in, and so the more companies that can come together and showcase who we are and how we do it, the better it is for Wales.”

So what do Tri-Wall UK hope to benefit from as the newest member of Manufacturing Wales?