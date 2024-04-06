81-Bed Care Home to Open in Cardiff Suburb Following Recent Sale

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of a development site with planning permission for an 81-bedroom care home in Cardiff, South Wales.

The scheme, delivered by Bluecrest Land, has been prepared for an 81-bedroom best-in-class luxury care home located on a 1.75-acre site in the desirable, ‘old village’ style Cardiff suburb of St Mellons, close to amenities including a GP surgery, library, and supermarket.

The care home has a proposed GIA of 5,761 square metres and will comprise a number of resident amenities including a library, multiple lounges, a private dining/celebration room, an activity room, a cinema, therapy rooms, a hair salon, a beach, a gym, a ‘meet and greet’ seating area, and a café with direct access to the beautifully landscaped gardens that boast feature lawns, a bandstand, a croquet lawn and a putting green.

Following a competitive sales process led by Sara Hartill at Christie & Co, the site has been purchased by Hallmark Care which has plans to begin construction in the summer of 2025. This will be Hallmark’s 26th care home.

Brent Hadfield, Director at Bluecrest Land, said:

“Bluecrest Land was proud to partner with Christie & Co and Hallmark Care to bring a modern care home to Cardiff. This collaboration represents our dedication to enhancing healthcare in Wales. By combining our expertise with both Christie & Co and Hallmark's renowned standards, we are able to deliver a superior living experience for Cardiff residents. Together, we've raised the bar for quality care in the region.”

Aneurin Brown, Managing Director at Hallmark Care, said:

“The acquisition of the Melrose Hall site represents a key milestone in our growth strategy, expanding our geographic presence in Wales to meet the growing demand for specialist care. “We are looking forward to utilising our 26 years’ experience to build a home which will be in the heart of the community and, alongside our dedicated team, will support residents to thrive in all aspects of later life.”

Sara Hartill, Associate Director – Healthcare Investment & Development at Christie & Co, said:

“The sale of Melrose Hall signifies a landmark transaction for the Welsh care development market, which the care development team at Christie & Co are proud to have led. Hallmark will undoubtedly deliver a superb care home of an exceptional standard, which will serve the local area for many years to come. It has been a pleasure working with Bluecrest Land and the Hallmark team on this transaction and we look forward to visiting the finished scheme in due course.”

The development site was sold for an undisclosed price