£71,000 Funding for Community Project in Pengwern

Denbighshire County Council has secured £71,000 of funding for a community project in Pengwern.

The Rural Futures Lottery funding, which is being match funded by the Council, will focus on making a positive impact within the community of Llangollen by increasing opportunities to raise skills and aspirations, provide additional space at a community centre as well as resources to deliver activities and services to support people.

The funding will allow the Council, working with partners South Denbighshire Community Partnership, Friends of Pengwern and Severn Wye, to create three bespoke units to provide a confidential meeting space and a community workshop space to address rural poverty, isolation and the overall wellbeing of the community.

A part time centre co-ordinator will be employed by South Denbighshire Community Partnership to increase uptake and usage of the centre to deliver services that address isolation, improve access to services and activities, to develop skills and provide training.

Cllr Tony Thomas, the Council’s Lead Member for Housing and Communities, said:

“We are delighted to have secured this funding, as well as providing match funding, which will make a positive impact in the community. “I would like to thank local members, the community and all the partner organisations that worked with us to help secure this funding. “The new community space will allow residents to engage with a host of activities to increase the overall wellbeing of the community. “Supporting connected communities is a priority for the Council under our Corporate Plan and projects like this help us achieve that ambition.”

Denbighshire County Council’s Community Housing team worked in closed partnership with South Denbighshire Community Partnership, Friends of Pengwern and Severn Wye on the development of this project.