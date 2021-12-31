£700,000 Ystalyfera Flood Alleviation Scheme Heading for Completion

A major part of a £700,000 drainage project in Ystalyfera which will reduce the flood risk to residents of the Varteg Estate has now been completed.

While further improvement and reinstatement work continues, a new 140 metre culvert connection is now in place and providing drainage for the estate.

It is expected the scheme, which began in Autumn this year, will be completed early next year by Neath Port Talbot Council’s contractors for the project, Jones Brothers (Henllan Ltd).

The Welsh Government funded work, aimed at stopping surface water backing up in Varteg Road during periods of high rainfall, will not only benefit the Varteg Estate but also the surrounding community.

Cllr Mike Harvey, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Engineering, said: