Adventure Travel Kickstarts Expansion

Leading Welsh bus and coach operator Adventure Travel has recruited two new starters thanks to help from the government’s Kickstart scheme.

Adam Rose and Cole Evans join the Welsh business as marketing assistant and commercial operations assistant respectively.

Adam will support the marketing executive with the day-to-day running of the department by creating social media content and scheduling posts, organising print advertising and helping with internal communications. His experience lies in retail with a qualification in business media.

Cole, who has experience in the industrial sector, will cover a more varied role focussing on marketing, commercial, administrative and operational tasks.

Adam said:

“I’m so excited to be joining a leading Welsh business. After studying business media, I was introduced to the world of marketing and communications, and I knew that that was the route I wanted my career to follow. I can’t wait to get started and learn on the job.”

Cole said:

“The Kickstarter scheme was perfect for me, as I’d been struggling to get my career started. When the opportunity came to join Adventure Travel in such a varied role, I knew it would be exciting to take on as every day will be different. I’m looking forward to joining and seeing where it takes me.”

As corporate partners of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, Adventure Travel sought their support when looking to recruit. The Chamber identified the Kickstart scheme as an opportunity for Adventure Travel to expand their team.

Nina Slevin, Director of Partnerships and Customer Support for the Chamber, said:

“The Chamber is delighted to support businesses with the kickstart scheme, particularly with the current challenges being faced by many around skills and staff shortages. This scheme not only helps businesses, like Adventure Travel, fulfil their staffing needs, but also highlights the importance of developing skills in the workforce.”

Lauryn Tunnell, Recruitment Manager at Adventure Travel, said:

“We’re excited to welcome Adam and Cole to the team and look forward to supporting them in their career development. “We couldn’t have done this without the Chamber, who brought the Kickstart scheme to our attention. They helped us with the application and selection process so that we could find these two suitable candidates who have solid skills and will help us to continue expanding our ever-growing team.”

Find out more about the Kickstart scheme here: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/kickstart-scheme