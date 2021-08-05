70 Jobs Safeguarded at Caerphilly-based Transcend Packaging

The Welsh Government’s Economic Resilience Fund has helped safeguard 70 jobs against the economic effects of the coronavirus at Europe’s largest producer of paper straws – Caerphilly-based Transcend Packaging.

The company, which makes paper straws and other sustainable packaging for the world’s leading quick service restaurants, was severely impacted by the pandemic.

The Ystrad Mynach-based business has received £165.5k from the Welsh Government’s ERF, which helped the business continue to operate and ultimately protect its workforce.

Throughout the pandemic the Welsh Government has made £2.5 billion available to support businesses across Wales, helping to protect in excess of 160,000 jobs that might otherwise have been lost.

Transcend Packaging CEO, Lorenzo Angelucci, said:

“Like most British businesses, the coronavirus pandemic had a huge impact on our sustainable packaging business; with lockdown forcing restaurants and cafes to shut, large client orders dried up. “The funding from the Welsh Government was pivotal in assisting Transcend through these challenging times with reduced orders and income. It also safeguarded the jobs of over 70 employees at our production facility in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.”

The Welsh Government supported the company to help it start up in Wales and create around 102 new jobs after it secured a significant contract to supply paper straws to McDonald’s. Since then it has also started producing a fully-recyclable and biodegradable U-bend Industrial paper straw for Ribena and other major brands.

Mr Angelucci added:

“Support from the Welsh Government has helped Transcend Packaging move to the forefront of the packaging industry, making us Europe’s largest producer of paper straws. “Everyone at Transcend appreciates the coordinated effort from the Welsh Government to not only navigate the health situation, but to support Welsh business as we collectively move forward to build a strong and resilient economy.”

At the height of the pandemic, Transcend, with Innovation and R&D support from SMART Cymru, adapted the way it works to produce a million face shields a week in response to the First Minister’s call for action to support NHS Wales.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: