£7.5m for S4C to Support the Development of It’s Digital Offering

It has been announced that S4C will receive an additional £7.5m per annum in funding from 2022 to support the development of its digital offering.

This is a 9% increase for S4C, following 5 years of frozen funding.

The investment will come from the BBC licence fee, which is being frozen at £159 per household until 2024.

A new five-year agreement for S4C will see all its funding entirely sliced from the BBC’s annual £3.7bn licence fee.

In the current financial year, the broadcaster will receive £81m, which includes £6.8m in grant monies from the UK Government’s Department for Media, Culture and Sport with the remainder coming from the licence fee.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: