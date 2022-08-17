£4.2M Loan for Entrepreneurs to Acquire Two Family-Run Care Homes in Swansea

OakNorth Bank, the UK bank for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs, has provided a £4.2M loan to My Choice Healthcare Four Limited to refinance existing debt and support the acquisition of two family-run care homes in Swansea. The business is a subsidiary of the My Choice Healthcare Group, which includes existing OakNorth customer, Moorlands Healthcare Limited.

The two care homes which are being acquired include the 22-bedroom (registered for 24) Hawthorn Court, situated 1.5 miles from Swansea city centre, and its sister home, the 14-bedroom Ocean Living, located on Mumbles road, which offers spectacular views over Swansea Bay. Both homes offer residential and nursing care for those aged 65 and over, supporting older people including those living with dementia.

Established in 1991, Hawthorn Court’s facilities include private gardens, a newly renovated conservatory and lounge area, as well as weekly activity programmes. Meanwhile, Ocean Living has been developed and designed specifically for luxury senior care living, offering residents generous room sizes.

Craig Sheppard, Founder and Chairman of My Choice Healthcare Group, said:

“With the number of people aged 75 and over in Wales expected to increase significantly over the next 13 years, there is a need for more local care facilities. With our acquisition strategy, we’re hoping to help address this need and ensure Swansea’s elderly population are offered high quality care facilities. This is now the second time we’ve worked closely with the team at OakNorth Bank, so had the confidence they could deliver and would stick to their word. Once again, they were incredibly helpful, attentive, and transparent in their approach, in addition to having in-depth knowledge of the sector, which was critical in getting the deal over the line.”

Martin Williams, Director of Debt Finance at OakNorth Bank, said: