250 Jobs Created at Swansea Energy Efficiency Firm

A Swansea energy efficiency firm has recruited 250 new staff so far this year as it experiences growing demand for its products and services.

The recruitment drive at Consumer Energy Solutions (CES) follows the opening of two new offices in Swansea’s SA1 waterfront area at the end of 2023.

The company now has a workforce of more than 700, supporting customers in energy-proofing their homes to reduce their carbon footprint, and ultimately, their energy bills.

CES provides measures such as renewable heating in air source heat pumps, insulation, ventilation, and solar PV solutions for approximately 200 homes monthly, completing more than 2,400 whole-house renovations annually across South Wales and the South West.

The new hires span various departments, including administration, customer service, finance, people services, heating, insulation, renewables and electrics.

Managing Director Lewis John said: