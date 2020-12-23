£110 Million Mid Wales Growth Deal Signed

The Mid Wales Growth Deal reached a significant milestone yesterday with the signing of the Heads of Terms by the UK Government, Welsh Government and the region’s local authorities.

The signing demonstrates a commitment by both governments and the local authorities to work together to deliver a deal to support the economy of the region.

It also commits both the UK and Welsh Governments to back the growth deal with a £55m investment each, totalling £110 Million.

Discussions on a Mid Wales Growth Deal began in earnest in 2017, to complete a chain which started with deals focused on Cardiff, Swansea and North Wales.

The region can now progress to the next stage which includes bringing forward more detailed proposals in the form of a Portfolio Business Case which will be developed from eight priority areas for intervention, including digital connectivity, applied research and innovation, energy, skills and employment, business support, transport, agriculture, including food and drink and a strengthened tourism identity.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart said: