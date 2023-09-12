Wynnstay Group Announces Appointment of New Group Finance Director

Wynnstay, the agricultural and specialist merchanting group, announced the conclusion of its recruitment process for the role of Group Finance Director, following Paul Robert’s decision to retire from the Company after many years of outstanding service, as announced on 3 July 2023.

Rob Thomas will be joining the Group on 2 October 2023 as Group Finance Director Designate and as a Director of the Board of Wynnstay. Rob will take up the role of Group Finance Director on 2 January 2024 with Paul Roberts stepping down from the Board on the same day. Paul will remain with the Company in a consultancy role for a period thereafter to assist with the year end audit process and ensure a smooth handover.

Rob Thomas, FCA, has significant financial and commercial experience in senior roles, including in the agricultural and the supply chain sectors. He joins from EFS Global Limited, the UK-based logistics provider, where he was Group Finance Director. Before that, he worked at NWF Group plc, the specialist distributor of fuel, food and feed, for eight years until 2022.

For the majority of his time there, he was Finance Director of the feeds division, NWF Agriculture Limited, which manufactures and supplies animal feeds to livestock farmers across the UK. He has significant experience of M&A and strategic planning.

Rob’s earlier career was in accountancy with PwC, both in the UK and overseas.

Steve Ellwood, Chairman of Wynnstay Group plc, commented: