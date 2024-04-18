Women in Accounting Battle Imposter Syndrome

Almost one third of female chartered accountants are suffering from imposter syndrome in the workplace.

A new study published by caba, the occupational charity for ICAEW members and their families, has revealed that four in five women working in the accountancy sector feel that they have to work harder than their colleagues to prove their worth.

The Women in Accounting study finds that nine in every ten women say they are regularly sacrificing their work-life balance to accommodate the needs of their colleagues and manager. Almost two thirds regularly experience feelings of self-doubt.

Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE is Director of ICAEW in Wales. He said:

“It is more important than ever for employers to address diversity and inclusion. This goes beyond the clear moral imperative – there are growing legal and commercial requirements. Indeed, it is a key pillar of our work at ICAEW as we strive to strengthen the profession by attracting talent and building diversity. “Around 45% of chartered accountants in the UK are women but the findings of this study show that there are still significant challenges to overcome if our industry is to become a truly inclusive space for women. We urge employers to reflect on their strategies and resources and encourage our female members who are struggling to access the support available.”

caba has launched a new Women in Accounting Hub, a dedicated online space where female ICAEW members can find support, join development courses and hear from like-minded women in their field.