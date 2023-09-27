Welsh Water to Create Record Amount of Graduate Opportunities

Welsh Water, the only not-for-profit water company in England and Wales, has announced that it is creating a record number of graduate opportunities for 2024.

The company is inviting applications for its latest intake of new talent, with opportunities on offer being split across a wide range of roles.

The 30 roles range across finance, IT, management, engineering, science and quantity surveying. Since conception in 2009, the two-year programme has seen some 99 graduates come through and many of these continuing to stay with the company and develop flourishing careers.

One of the graduates, Rana Al-Yanai, spoke highly of the programme:

“I have learnt much more than I ever imagined about water, waste, and business strategy. Every day is a different day and I have developed leadership and coaching skills making me a more confident individual through the opportunities provided.”

Martin Driscoll, Director of People at Welsh Water said:

“At Welsh Water, we’re passionate about creating life chances and meaningful job opportunities. Our graduate programme is a great way to bring talented individuals into our organisation and develop the skills we need to deliver on our customer promises and run our essential service. “We’re excited to launch our largest ever offering of new talent programmes and we are looking forward to reviewing the applications.”

Harri Moncrieffe, who is in the final year of the graduate programme, said:

“The graduate scheme is the perfect platform for you to start you career in a challenging and dynamic industry. During my time so far, I have been immersed in different teams working on a variety of small-scale reactive schemes, to multi-million-pound projects, all of which have been invaluable to my development.”

To apply for Welsh Water’s graduate programme, applicants will be expected to achieve or already achieved their degree by the time the programme starts and have a demonstrable passion for the field they’re applying for.

To find out more, visit: Dwrcymru.com/Graduates