Welsh Screen Industry – New Research Looks at Skills and Training

Researchers at the University of South Wales (USW) are working in partnership with Creative Wales to explore skills and the screen industry across the country for a unique new survey.

The project aims to build on a previous study for Screen Works 2020, by extending the research across Wales and contribute to innovative mapping of training provision in the film and TV sector.

The team, led by Professor Ruth McElroy, Professor of Creative Industries, Dr Helen Davies, Research Fellow in Screen Skills, and USW graduates Megan Franzen and Phoebe Lacey-Freeman, are launching an industry survey today (Friday 11 June) for companies and freelancers working outside of the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR).

Tom Ware, Director of Production and Performance at USW, said:

“It is only through research and the ability to both quantify and qualify the strengths and weaknesses of the film and TV industries in Wales, that we will be able to build on existing skills and find new and effective ways to support key talent.”

To access the survey, click here: https://southwales.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/screen-survey-wales-industry-survey