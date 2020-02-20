Welsh Meditech Firm Joins Fight to Control Coronavirus

Digital technology developed in Wales could play a leading part in helping doctors stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

A Cardiff-based medical technology company, Bond Digital Health, has joined the global effort to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak which has so far claimed more than 2,000 lives.

Bond has joined an international consortium led by Canadian nanotechnology company Sona Nanotech to add its digital connectivity and data capture technology to Sona’s rapid screening test, which is currently in development.

Sona’s test is based on lateral flow technology, similar to home pregnancy tests that can be administered without skilled technicians or additional laboratory equipment. When completed, the test can be used as a screening tool to help triage individuals suspected of having the coronavirus. It is expected to produce results in 5-15 minutes and is anticipated to cost less than £30.

Bond is the only company in the world that offers bespoke digital products and services specifically for lateral flow devices. Bond’s technology will allow test result data to be collected through either a reader system or mobile app before being securely stored in the cloud.

The data can be accessed and analysed on an analytics dashboard. When fully deployed, the captured data could ultimately allow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak to be monitored, with trends mapped in real time.

Phil Groom, Commercial Director of Bond Digital Health, said:

“The Covid-19 outbreak demonstrates the urgent global need for digitally connected, data-driven rapid diagnostic test systems. Sona Nanotech’s nanotechnology has already demonstrated exceptional levels of sensitivity in tests. “This, combined with the team’s expertise and experience in the lateral flow market, makes Sona the perfect company to drive this project forward. We are proud to be partnering with Sona Nanotech on such a crucial project.”

Sona Nanotech CEO Darren Rowles, said: “Bond’s technology will significantly improve the value and functionality of the test for the medical community, helping authorities detect, manage and control the spread of this outbreak.”

Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China at the end of December. Since then there have been more than 74,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,000 deaths.