Welsh Government Supports UK & Ireland UEFA EURO 2028 Bid

The Welsh Government is a full partner in the ambitious UK and Ireland bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, the First Minister of Wales has confirmed.

The bid to host the UEFA EURO European Championship has been submitted jointly today by the five football associations of UK and Ireland in partnership with their government partners.

The Welsh Government’s support for the bid was confirmed in a letter from the First Minister of Wales to the president of UEFA, Aleksander Čeferin.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said: