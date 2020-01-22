Welsh Farmers to Develop New Income Within the Tourism Sector

Farmers, landowners and rural businesses looking to develop new income-streams in tourism can learn from experts at a CLA Cymru event at Folly Farm on 12 February.

Chris Ebsworth from Folly Farm will describe how he has grown this family business into one of Wales’ most successful rural tourism enterprises – and reveal some of the many lessons he has learned.

CLA Cymru Director, Nigel Hollett says,

“Farmers and landowners are responding to uncertainty in their traditional markets by exploring new ways of making the best of their assets. This conference examines how to shape profitable commercial enterprises from appealing destinations.

Rob Hindle from Rural Solutions will talk about taking the leap into this exciting and dynamic market. Luke Hansford from online holiday-letting specialists, Cottages.com, will explain how property-owners can create additional income-streams from tourism.

“Key to this is understanding what tourists want, how to anticipate and take advantage of developing market trends, and how to appeal to the fast-changing tourism market using today’s marketing techniques.”

Green Tourism’s Scott Maclean will explain the benefits of environmental awareness in creating a tourism enterprise. Delegates will also hear from Nannerth Holiday Cottages – a business which has developed as part of a 200 acre organic farm; and Pitch-Up – a business focused on traditional camping.

CLA Cymru’s Nigel Hollett continues,