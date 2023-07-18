Welsh Business Named in Top 100 Global Places to Work

The Monmouthshire based public policy and sustainability consultancy company has been voted 55th in the World out of 14,653 firms that entered the Escape 100 awards.

Escape the City, an organisation dedicated to helping people find impactful work, runs the Escape 100 list to identify companies which lead the way in putting people and planet on a par with profit.

The awards, which have been running for four years, rate companies according to six criteria and the results of anonymous interviews with staff.

Founder and Director of Miller Research Ltd Nick Miller said:

“I am delighted that we have been recognised in these prestigious awards for the approach we take. We are committed to better ways of doing business and are confident that by putting people and planet first, we can also create a better economy for Wales in the long term. We have an amazing team, and it is great that we can all share in this success. ”

Employees told the competition organisers:

“Everyone is truly passionate about what we do and caring beyond measure”, “There is no intrusive tracking of team activities, we operate on a basis of trust” and “I feel like my views have been valued from day one and it’s great to know that I am trusted (and supported) to make important decisions.”

Judges praised the company’s approach of instilling sustainable, low carbon practice in their work, their positive employee culture and team happiness and the flexibility of remote working, a nine-day fortnight and generous holiday allowance.

The six criteria, on which companies were judged, were how they treat their people, the planet, their impact, the company’s mission and whether they have been accredited with B Corp status.

To be a certified B Corp business, firms have to evidence that they prioritise their impact on the planet above shareholder profits.

Miller Research Ltd employs 25 staff and has a mission to help clients make better decisions in support of a more sustainable world. Their work is very diverse, supporting public agencies across sectors ranging from agriculture to decarbonisation.