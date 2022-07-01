Wales Startup Awards 2022 – Winners Revealed

The best start-up firms in Wales have been revealed at an awards ceremony in the Welsh Capital last night.

The Wales start-ups that made the shortlist are a true snapshot of the future economy, with a collective turnover of over £18m and employing 587 people between them.

The overall 2022 StartUp of the Year for Wales was Swansea based Drop Bear Beer, the specialist brewer of alcohol-free craft beers.

The Winners of this years Wales Start up awards

Wales StartUp of the Year

Drop Bear Beer

Business-to-Business Services StartUp of the Year

Hexa Finance

Cardiff StartUp of the Year

Lovetovisit

Consumer Services StartUp of the Year

YourNorth

Construction and Building Services StartUp of the Year

Lattice

Creative StartUp of the Year

Luna Tides Production

Digital StartUp of the Year

DCW Insights

Fintech StartUp of the Year

Ship Shape

Food and Drink StartUp of the Year

Devil’s Bridge Rum

Global StartUp of the Year

Conexus

Graduate StartUp of the Year

Dill

Green StartUp of the Year

Drop Bear Beer

High Street StartUp of the Year

Cuffedincoffee

Innovative StartUp of the Year

Route Konnect

Medtech StartUp of the Year

Goggleminds

Mobile and Emerging Technologies StartUp of the Year

Identitech

Online Retail StartUp of the Year

Mallows Beauty

North Wales StartUp of the Year

Cufflink

Professional Services StartUp of the Year

Moxie People

Rural StartUp of the Year

The Lodge, Staylittle

Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year

Prom Ally CIC

Swansea Bay StartUp of the Year

Drop Bear Beer

Duke of Edinburgh StartUp of the Year

Marketing Purks

Nomadic Washrooms

Valleys StartUp of the Year

Niche Website Builders

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Drop Bear Beer

Rising Stars