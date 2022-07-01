Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Wales Startup Awards 2022 – Winners Revealed

The best start-up firms in Wales have been revealed at an awards ceremony in the Welsh Capital last night.

The Wales start-ups that made the shortlist are a true snapshot of the future economy, with a collective turnover of over £18m and employing 587 people between them.

The overall 2022 StartUp of the Year for Wales was Swansea based Drop Bear Beer, the specialist brewer of alcohol-free craft beers.

The Winners of this years Wales Start up awards

Wales StartUp of the Year

  • Drop Bear Beer

Business-to-Business Services StartUp of the Year

  • Hexa Finance

Cardiff StartUp of the Year

  • Lovetovisit

Consumer Services StartUp of the Year

  • YourNorth

Construction and Building Services StartUp of the Year

  • Lattice

Creative StartUp of the Year

  • Luna Tides Production

Digital StartUp of the Year

  • DCW Insights

Fintech StartUp of the Year

  • Ship Shape

Food and Drink StartUp of the Year

  • Devil’s Bridge Rum

Global StartUp of the Year

  • Conexus

Graduate StartUp of the Year

  • Dill

Green StartUp of the Year

  • Drop Bear Beer

High Street StartUp of the Year

  • Cuffedincoffee

Innovative StartUp of the Year

  • Route Konnect

Medtech StartUp of the Year

  • Goggleminds

Mobile and Emerging Technologies StartUp of the Year

  • Identitech

Online Retail StartUp of the Year

  • Mallows Beauty

North Wales StartUp of the Year

  • Cufflink

Professional Services StartUp of the Year

  • Moxie People

Rural StartUp of the Year

  • The Lodge, Staylittle

Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year

  • Prom Ally CIC

Swansea Bay StartUp of the Year

  • Drop Bear Beer

Duke of Edinburgh StartUp of the Year

  • Marketing Purks
  • Nomadic Washrooms

Valleys StartUp of the Year

  • Niche Website Builders

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

  • Drop Bear Beer

Rising Stars

  • Micro Acres Wales
  • Treelaw

 

Startup Wales

 