Wales Startup Awards 2022 – Winners Revealed

The best start-up firms in Wales have been revealed at an awards ceremony in the Welsh Capital last night.
The Wales start-ups that made the shortlist are a true snapshot of the future economy, with a collective turnover of over £18m and employing 587 people between them.
The overall 2022 StartUp of the Year for Wales was Swansea based Drop Bear Beer, the specialist brewer of alcohol-free craft beers.
The Winners of this years Wales Start up awards
Wales StartUp of the Year
- Drop Bear Beer
Business-to-Business Services StartUp of the Year
- Hexa Finance
Cardiff StartUp of the Year
- Lovetovisit
Consumer Services StartUp of the Year
- YourNorth
Construction and Building Services StartUp of the Year
- Lattice
Creative StartUp of the Year
- Luna Tides Production
Digital StartUp of the Year
- DCW Insights
Fintech StartUp of the Year
- Ship Shape
Food and Drink StartUp of the Year
- Devil’s Bridge Rum
Global StartUp of the Year
- Conexus
Graduate StartUp of the Year
- Dill
Green StartUp of the Year
- Drop Bear Beer
High Street StartUp of the Year
- Cuffedincoffee
Innovative StartUp of the Year
- Route Konnect
Medtech StartUp of the Year
- Goggleminds
Mobile and Emerging Technologies StartUp of the Year
- Identitech
Online Retail StartUp of the Year
- Mallows Beauty
North Wales StartUp of the Year
- Cufflink
Professional Services StartUp of the Year
- Moxie People
Rural StartUp of the Year
- The Lodge, Staylittle
Social Enterprise StartUp of the Year
- Prom Ally CIC
Swansea Bay StartUp of the Year
- Drop Bear Beer
Duke of Edinburgh StartUp of the Year
- Marketing Purks
- Nomadic Washrooms
Valleys StartUp of the Year
- Niche Website Builders
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
- Drop Bear Beer
Rising Stars
- Micro Acres Wales
- Treelaw