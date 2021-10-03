Wales Rural Vision Podcast Series Episode 7 – Young People in Rural Wales

This series of podcasts discusses key challenges facing rural Wales and priorities for policy identified in the Rural Vision for Wales produced by the WLGA Rural Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University as part of the Horizon 2020 ROBUST project.

Carwyn Jones is joined by Cllr Llinos Medi Huws, Leader, Isle of Anglesey County Council, Ffion Storer Jones, Author, Rural Wales Youth Research Study and Dr Lowri Cunnington Wynn, Aberystwyth University, and will focus on young people in rural Wales.

The out-migration of young people from rural areas of Wales and the implications of ‘demographic ageing’ for communities – especially in majority Welsh-speaking areas – have been among the major concerns raised by people in our work for the Rural Vision. The reasons behind youth out-migration are complex, but the lack of suitable employment opportunities and the affordability of housing are frequently cited as factors.