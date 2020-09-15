Wales Legal Awards 2020 Announced via a Studio Live-Stream

The Wales Legal Awards 2020 winners were announced via a studio live-stream broadcast on the evening of Friday 11 September.

The Wales Legal Awards were established to celebrate the success of those practising in and providing services to the legal profession in Wales.

Co-Founders Charlotte Leyshon and Dylan Jones-Evans OBE hosted the awards ceremony live, from a studio in South Wales, airing announcements from the judges, while the finalists waited in a live-linked Zoom room.

Leyshon, who is also Founder of Lux Family Law, said:

“Our awards ethos – to celebrate excellence and support the legal sector in Wales – has been even more important during the last six months. During the judging process we have seen the outstanding commitment, creativity and true grit on display from legal teams across Wales to support their clients during these most extraordinary of times. “What has truly come through is that the Welsh legal sector is a community – the generosity and support that we have all shown each other is undeniable. That is why this year it was more important than ever for us to celebrate all of our hard work even if that was remotely.”

The finalists for the awards we announced earlier this year, before undertaking virtual interviews with the judges so the panel could determine the winner. The judging panel included Presidents of the regional Welsh law societies, respected lawyers and leaders of laws firms in Wales & beyond, and sector specialists, from Amandeep Gill, Thomson Reuters to John Hyde, Deputy News Editor at the Law Gazette. The judges’ profiles can be found here.

Jones-Evans, said ‘the awards really helped to rally the sector at this challenging time, and added:

“This year’s shortlisted entries across all the categories demonstrate again the outstanding commitment, creativity and true grit on display from law firms in supporting their clients and employees during these most extraordinary times. “We could not have had these awards without the constant support of our sponsors namely Yolk Recruitment, Bartholomew Hawkins, Global X, Grant Stephens Family Law, LawWorks Cymru, Linenhall Chambers, Lux Family Law, Mrs Buckét, SLD Wealth Management and Stowe Family Law.”

Donations still open for St David’s Hospice Care

The awards supported St David’s Hospice Care this year and the founders have encouraged all those who watched the event or would like to help, to make a donation to the charity. At a time when charities are losing out due to a lack of corporate events, they urge law firms to donate anything they can – especially as the pot will be doubled!

Nathan Vidini, Founder & Director of AltraLaw, the UK’s First Not-For-Profit Law Firm and a winner at this year’s awards has said the firm will generously DOUBLE the donation pot.

To donate, please visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/waleslegalawards20