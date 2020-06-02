Wales Centre for Ageing and Dementia Research Awarded £2.8m Funding

The Wales Centre for Ageing and Dementia Research (CADR) has been awarded £2.8 million in funding for the next five years.

The funding is part of a £44 million investment from the Welsh Government into health and social care research. With a role to improve the quality of care in Wales, Health Technology Wales (HTW) were named collaborators on the successful bid.

This photo was taken before COVID-19 social distancing measures were implemented

“We’re delighted with the news of the successful bid and we’re looking forward to the exciting opportunities ahead” said Dr Susan Myles, Director of HTW. “Our collaboration with CADR will help to prioritise the technologies that can make a difference to social care in Wales. It will also support the development of more innovative ways to support people to achieve their personal wellbeing outcomes.”

Diane Seddon, Reader in Social Care at Bangor University, said:

“We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Health Technology Wales to research the ways technologies can make a positive difference to the everyday lives of older people, including those living with dementia, and their carers. We will also be thinking about strategies to engage with the social care sector to explore the latest technologies available.”

CADR is a world-class research centre that addresses key internationally important questions about ageing and dementia in order to improve the lives of older people. It integrates multi-disciplinary activity and is led by Swansea University. In collaboration with Bangor University, the Centre works in partnership with a broad range of policy and practice-based collaborators.

The collaboration with HTW will provide opportunities for both parties to work together on research proposals that focus on social care technologies for older people. This could include reviewing evidence of what works and barriers to the uptake of technologies in community-based and residential settings.

Click here to learn more about CADR.