voco St. David’s, Cardiff Appoints Konstantin Grimm as New General Manager

Iconic luxury hotel and spa, vocoÒ St. David’s, Cardiff, is delighted to announce the appointment of Konstantin Grimm as its new General Manager.

Born and raised in Berlin, Grimm has worked in hospitality management roles across Europe. He joins vocoÒ St. David’s, Cardiff following his most recent position as Hotel Manager of Kimpton Clocktower. Grimm’s new role as General Manager at vocoÒ St. David’s, Cardiff will see him oversee all operations and be responsible for managing the day-to-day accomplishments of this prolific Welsh hotel, which is renowned for its service, hospitality and VIPs.

With a career spanning more than 16 years in the hospitality industry, including roles with Conrad and Hilton Hotels, Grimm has plentiful experience managing large hotels. He has achieved great commercial successes and has a strong focus on developing and growing a great people-focused culture.

Speaking of his appointment as General Manager at vocoÒ St. David’s, Cardiff, Grimm says:

“I’m absolutely delighted to be at the helm of the prestigious voco® St. David’s, Cardiff which has held the top position in Cardiff since its inception. My utmost goal is to maintain our leadership in the luxury lifestyle hotel market, not only in Cardiff but nationally. I’m focused on establishing meaningful connections with local brands and individuals, as I strongly believe a hotel holds a unique and important position within the local community. I’ve been given a very warm Welsh welcome by the team and am very much looking forward to continuing to build on the success of my predecessor, Mark Gallagher.”

Grimm joins the 142-room property at an exciting time. The Spa at St. David’s has recently re-opened following a £300k rejuvenation project. This follows the incredible refurbishment of the hotel’s bar and restaurant, Tir a Môr – itself becoming a destination for dining, firmly making its mark on Cardiff’s culinary map – which has very recently opened its new terrace in exclusive partnership with celebrated French Champagne House, Moët & Chandon.

Launched in 2018, voco is the fastest-growing brand within IHG Hotels & Resorts’ Premium collection, with one hundred properties in eighteen countries. The brand is recognised as the World’s Leading Premium Hotel Brand due to its top guest satisfaction scores at the World Travel Awards.