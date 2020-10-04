Virtual Meeting to Address Penally Base Questions

A virtual community engagement meeting is to be held to answer residents' questions regarding the use of the Penally base as an initial assessment facility for asylum seekers.

Pembrokeshire County Council is organising the online event to be streamed live on Wednesday, 7th October at 12 noon.

The Home Office and other agencies have been invited to attend, with Council Leader David Simpson urging key partner representatives to participate and address any issues raised.

He said:

“The lack of initial communication from the Home Office has meant we have had no way of being able to allay the fears and answer the questions raised by residents. “This is a perfect opportunity for all of the agencies involved to come together to describe the support they are giving and the actions they are taking to address concerns in an appropriate setting. “It will also allow speculation around the arrangement to be addressed – some of which has been very unhelpful and potentially damaging to our community.”

Questions must be submitted via email to: [email protected] before 12 noon on Tuesday, 6th October.

Themes raised by residents will then be discussed by the panel as opposed to each question being asked individually.

Enquiries may be rejected if they are considered to be defamatory, frivolous or offensive.

Members of the public will be able to watch the meeting by visiting: https://pembrokeshire.public-i.tv/core/portal/home