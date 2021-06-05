Vet Surgery Team-up to Offer Free Service to Pet Owners in North Wales

Petplace has teamed-up with a leading veterinary surgery to offer free consultations at its Abergele store.

The pioneering pet retailer – which also has sites in Ruthin, Llangefni, Chirk and Mold – and Mochdre Vets will hold daily sessions from July.

Pet owners can bring their animals for assessment, advice, and guidance on a range of issues from allergies and skin problems to dental pain and lumps and bumps.

Mochdre Vets, which counts the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay among its clients, is one of the most respected practices in the region and one of only 12 in the UK to offer Solensia, a revolutionary new therapy for osteoarthritis in cats, pioneered by global animal health care organisation, Zoetis.

Accredited to gold standard by the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM), the surgery celebrates is currently celebrating its fourth anniversary.

Director Dr Sarah Heywood is delighted to be working in partnership with the award-winning chain.

She said: “We will have a permanent presence at the Abergele store and be on hand for a few hours each day for any pet owners who want to bring their animals in to be checked-out.

“From there we can decide on what the best course of action will be and how we can support and manage any symptoms or provide the relevant information.”

Dr Heywood added:

“PetPlace is an incredibly dynamic and innovative company, always looking at new ways to improve life for pets and pet parents. “We are thrilled and genuinely feel so lucky to be a part of that and look forward to welcoming people to see us in-store.”

PetPlace recently launched the PetPlace Plus+ app, providing free advice and guidance, latest news, and exclusive offers with added benefits for loyal and long-standing shoppers.

Managing Director Sion Pritchard said their strong start to 2021, including this new in-store health check, is just one of several services to be unveiled this year.

“Having Sarah and members of her team on-hand for people to pop in with their pets for a consultation or a discussion about any concerns is a fantastic addition to our Abergele store,” he said. “Two North Wales businesses coming together to enhance the lives of our beloved animals is a very positive move – we can’t wait to get started.”

Coronavirus health and safety restrictions are in place at all PetPlace outlets and customers are required to wear a face covering and social distance.