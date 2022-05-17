USW Sees Significant Increase in World-Leading Research

The University of South Wales (USW) has had a significant increase in the amount of world leading research according to the Research Excellence Framework (REF 2021) outcomes, published last week.

There has been a 49% improvement in world leading research (categorised as 4*) at USW since the last REF in 2014.

Almost two thirds of the USW researchers submitted to REF 2021 have research that has been categorised as world leading or internationally excellent (4* or 3*).

USW is now fourth in Wales for impact (up from 8th in 2014, based on 4* / 3* research) with 81% of USW’s research impact being classed as world leading or internationally excellent (4* / 3*).

This reflects USW’s work as a civic, impact-led research university, providing solutions to real-world issues. The variety and strength of USW’s impact was celebrated just last week at the annual Impact and Innovation Awards at Cardiff Campus, which showcased the diversity of research and innovation, and how USW is supporting society and the economy.

USW entered 11 subject areas (Units of Assessments or UOAs) into REF 2021 and each one (10 UOAs) previously submitted in 2014 has seen an increase in 4* and 3* research.

Half of the UOAs that the University entered (six) have had 100% of their research impact classed as being world leading or internationally excellent (4* / 3*) with many leading the way in the UK and Wales.

USW is joint first in the UK for impactful research in Allied Health Professions, Dentistry, Nursing and Pharmacy; in Sport and Exercise Sciences, Leisure, and Tourism; in History; as well as in Music, Drama, Dance, Performing Arts, Film and Screen Studies (based on 4* / 3* research). USW is first in Wales for impactful research in Social Work and Social Policy and joint first in Wales for impactful research in Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences and in Computer Science and Informatics (based on 4* / 3* research).

Professor Martin Steggall, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research at USW, said: